Suspected arson attack on motorbike in Sunderland street

A motorbike was destroyed in a suspected arson attack today.

Firefighters from Marley Park Community Station were called to Stafford Grove in Southwick at 5.31am.

A Yamaha bike, which was parked against a wall of a detached house, had been torched.

The fire had spread to small section of the house's eaves and a nearby fence. The occupants of the house were unharmed during the ordeal.

The bike was destroyed in the blaze.

Officers from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue suspect the fire was started maliciously.