Suspected arson at farm causes thousands of pounds of damage

A farm fire which caused thousands of pounds of damage is being treated as a suspected arson by police.

The blaze broke out at Coal Bank Farm, in Houghton, on Tuesday, May 22.

The fire broke out on May 22.

Police say about £10,000 worth of farming machinery and hay were severely damaged in the fire, which started at about 5pm.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious to come forward, as they believe the blaze was "started maliciously".

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "Police are appealing for information after a farm fire in Houghton-le-Spring resulted in thousands of pounds of damage.

"Around £10,000 worth of farming machinery and hay went up in smoke at Coal Bank Farm after a fire broke out at around 5pm on Tuesday, May 22.

Police believe the fire was started "maliciously".

"It is believed the fire was started maliciously, and police are now keen to hear from anybody who saw anything suspicious at the time of the offence.

"Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 982 220518 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Farming machinery and hay went up in smoke at Coal Bank Farm.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.