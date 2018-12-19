Suspect bailed over Sunderland pensioner attack

A man suspected of attacking a pensioner at a popular spot has been released by police while inquiries continue.

He remains under investigation after a 69-year-old Sunderland man was subject to what detectives describe as a serious assault in Glebe Road, Bowness-on-Windermere, in the Lake District.

The city pensioner, who has not been named, is still in a "critical but stable" condition in Preston Royal Hospital.

Cumbria Police say the Sunderland man was punched near the lake's edge following an "altercation" with a dog walker at around 5.20pm on Sunday.

The 59-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent after security camera images were released.

Police urge anyone with information who hasn’t come forward to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 201 of December 16, 2018.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously, on 0800 555 111.