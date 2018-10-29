Superheroes swoop in for movie-themed fun as Sunderland stages Cosplosion fun day

Superheroes and characters from the big screen took over a Sunderland museum for a fun-packed day of dressing up and children’s activities.

Batman, Spider-man, The Avengers and characters from Star Wars came to the North East Land Sea and Air Museum for the Cosplosion event.

There was lots of activities for children including facepainting

Put on by comic convention organisers Unleashed Events together with the region’s top costume payers – or cosplay – the event was a big hit with fans of all ages.

One of the organisers Amy Telford, of the North East Avengers, said: “This is the first event of its kind here.

“We had done a few photoshoots with the museum and they said they would love to hold an event and it kind of stemmed from here.

“It is a really nice historic place and we thought why don’t we get a load of cosplayers in and run some children’s activities.

Ghostbuster Alice Thompson with Scott Bainbridge and Chad Bloomfield, at Cosplotion held at North East Land, Sea and Air Museum.

“There is a lot to see here anyway and when you throw in Deadpool and have Star Wars characters wandering around I think it adds to the fantasy.

“We encouraged people, especially children, to get dressed up”

As well as posing for photos with their heroes, children enjoyed a wide variety of fun activities, including slime making with the Ghostbusters, wand making, lightsaber training with characters from Star Wars and Lego building.

Dad Stephen Colley, 42, from South Hylton, took his children Will, five, and two-year-old Jesse.

Father and son Graeme and Travid Barker at Cosplotion held at North East Land, Sea and Air Museum, Washington.

He said: “They have enjoyed seeing all the characters, having their photos taken and they have had a go at making slime.

“It has been great, well worth a visit. And on the doorstep too.”

Paul Luke, 47, from Gateshead, dressed as Batman went with his family; wife Helen and their two daughters Ruby aged four and Grace, two.

He said: “One of the organisers is Ruby’s teachers at school. The two of them hit it off and I’m a big kid myself and wanted to join in.

Kendra Theaker and her dad Kevin displaying Lego at Cosplotion held at North East Land, Sea and Air Museum, Washington.

“I was as much looking forward to seeing the planes and helicopters as everything else.”

Among the cosplayers interacting with the visitors was Moff McEwan as Captain America, who travelled from Hull for the event.

He said: “I’m a member of a Facebook group called Geek Asylum. We all tend to go to the same shows together.

“That’s what it’s all about really; getting to see your mates and making the kids smile.”