Sunderland youngsters stage their own Royal Wedding

Primary school pupils said ‘I Do’ as they staged their own Royal Wedding.

In honour of the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the children at Fatfield Academy held their own wedding ceremony.

The youngsters in the Washington school’s Early Years Foundation enjoyed their own big day at nearby St George’s Church.

They were joined by their invited guests, family and friends, and the service was conducted by the Rev Nick Barr-Hamilton in front of an adoring congregation.

Nicky Dowdle, Deputy Headteacher at Fatfield Academy, said all the children were really excited to be taking part in their own wedding.

The bride, three-year-old Annabelle Cobain, was joined by her group of bridesmaids, and the groom, Oliver Cruikshanks, four, also had his attendants.

Ms Dowdle, said: “All the children were dressed in their best wedding outfits and we all walked together to the church.

“We have been talking about the Royal Wedding quite a bit and decided it would be nice for them to experience what a wedding is all about.

“It is about looking at British values and we have also linked it with RE to talk about the meaning of a wedding and what it entails.

“This Royal Wedding is something that is happening now, so hopefully the children will watch it on the television and have a sense of what is going on.”

Bride Annabelle Cobain an Groom Oliver Cruickshank from Fatfiled Academy say their vows.

As part of its celebrations for the Royal Wedding, the youngsters also took part in a traditional tea party and members of staff even took in their own wedding dresses to go on display for the children to see

