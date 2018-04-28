Sunderland youngsters meet Lions of Zululand

Dozens of primary youngsters enjoyed a visit to Sunderland by the Lions of Zululand.

Hetton School hosted the special event and invited more than 130 Year 5 students from the feeder primary schools to take part.

One of the youngsters tries out the tribal shield.

The schools which took part were Hetton Primary, Eppleton Academy Primary, Hetton Lyons Primary, East Rainton Primary, and Easington Lane Primary School.

Hetton School was delighted to welcome the Lions of Zululand, which is a talented group of singers and dancers from South Africa and the performers enjoyed promoting the culture of South Africa and having a great time with the students.

Craig Knowles, headteacher at Hetton School, said the group performed and demonstrated their unique culture through dance and music to the delight of pupils, staff, parents and governors.

He said: “The atmosphere was electric as the Lions rushed into the hall screaming, singing, dancing, playing the drums and waving shields and sticks.”

During the visit the pupils had the opportunity to spend the day with the Lions who put on workshops celebrating the similarities and differences between British and Zulu culture.

The children worked in small groups to learn about Zulu language and culture, Zulu art, songs and dance.

Mr Knowles, said: “They learned how to greet each other using the Zulu language and discovered facts about how the people live in traditional ways. At the end of the day the students came together again to show what they had learned as they sang and danced together with the Lions of Zululand for one last performance in front of parents.”

The students said it was a wonderful day and that they had a brilliant time.

Lions of Zululand visit Hetton School.

All the schools involved are very grateful to the Lions’ team.

Mr Knowles, said: “The whole event really opened everyone’s eyes to the culture and diversity of others in the world, but also to the similarities we all share.

“The day will stay in the minds of the students for a long time.”