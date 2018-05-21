Sunderland youngsters are superheroes for a day

Have your say

Primary youngsters in Sunderland donned their capes for a Superhero Day.

The youngsters and staff at the city’s Key Stage One pupil referral unit got dressed up to support the charity Cash for Kids.

Karen Potts, headteacher at the unit, said: “Our children wanted to give something back to Cash for Kids, after the support they have already given us.”

This support has included lots of healthy food snacks, which the parent group packed up into bags and sent home to the families.

All the superheroes did a sponsored high energy dance to raise cash.

Ms Potts said: “The experience was great in bringing children, families and staff together for a cause close to our hearts.”