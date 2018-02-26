Sunderland youngster injured in collision 'improving' as two are released under investigation

Have your say

A schoolboy airlifted to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Sunderland is on the mend.

The youngster is believed to have suffered a number of broken bones, after becoming trapped under a vehicle in Pickhurst Road on Saturday at around 4.40pm.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman today described the youngster's condition as 'improving'.

Two people arrested on Saturday on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact police on 101.

