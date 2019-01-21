Sunderland youngster gets Child of Courage nomination after such bravery during his cancer fight

Fun-loving Sunderland youngster Farid Elshahawy - who is in remission from a cancer ordeal - has had another great piece of news.

The seven-year-old from Thornhill has been nominated for a Child of Courage trophy in the Best of Wearside Awards.

Farid Elshahawy and his family on holiday in France.

Delighted dad Ahmed Elshahawy said: “I am over the moon because he is going to be happy and with everything that makes him happy, he will have more strength to make the cancer go away.”

Just days before his fourth birthday, Farid was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive neuroblastoma.

He spent eight hours in surgery to remove a tumour above one of his kidneys and has since had rigorous chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

He is now in his second year of remission but he will need regular checks and scans at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle for five years.

His next ultrasound scan is only weeks away.

Dad Ahmed, from Thornhill in Sunderland, described his son as “a lovely, happy little boy. he is a very funny kid.”

And most of all, despite everything he has gone through, Farid is loving and very friendly with everyone he meets - and especially the many friends he made in hospital.

Farid last made the news headlines last November when he had his greatest wish granted to go to Disneyland Paris thanks to Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity.

Farid Elshahawy receieves treatment for neuroblastoma in the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

Now he could be a step away from another great boost - of winning a trophy.

