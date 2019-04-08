Sunderland woman’s life-saving pet dog collar catches eye of celebrity Paul O’Grady.

A Sunderland woman has turned her heartbreak into life-saving hope for other dog lovers.

Judith Pike was devastated when she found Red, her beloved Patterdale Terrier, strangled to death after his collar caught on an open crate door.

Hakitaks' owner Judith Pike wioth handfuls of the collars which have caught the attention of celebrity dog-lover Paul O'Grady.

The Wearside businesswoman soon found she was not alone in her distress and that hundreds of other owners have also lost their pets due to them being accidentally strangled by their collar getting caught on something or breaking their necks trying to get free.

Judith, who runs Hakitaks, an animal laundry company in Washington, set about designing a collar that would come apart if the dog got into trouble.

News of the Hakitaks Collar has spread and Judith, 47, was stunned when she got a phone call from celebrity dog lover Paul O’Grady who is keen to feature it on his television show, For the Love of Dogs.

Judith, who lives in Penshaw, said: “My friend said I needed to spread the word about the collar to try and save other dogs, so I made a video and put it online. I couldn’t believe that by the next day it had had 45,000 hits.

“Then one morning Paul O’Grady rang me. He said he has seen the video and was really impressed and would I do a feature on his show For the Love of Dogs.

“I couldn’t believe it was him at first, I thought it was a hoax. But, he was really lovely and said he had seen lots of collar injuries on dogs coming into Battersea.”

Judith, who has four other Patterdale Terriers, explained: “I had just come in from taking the dogs for a walk and I went to run a bath. I wasn’t away ten minutes, but when I got back I just found Red lying there. I tried to resuscitate him, but to no avail.

“I never thought about the safety of the collars I put on the dogs, I just bought what I thought looked nice.”

Paul O'Grady. Photo PA.

Judith’s new collar has velcro fastening which will come apart if the dog gets trapped, but there are also two D rings on it, so the dog is secure and it won’t come undone when on the lead.

Now orders for the £19.99 collars, which can be ordered in all sizes and colours, are coming in thick and fast and Judith is currently recruiting new seamstresses to keep up with the demand.

A proportion of cash from the sales of the collar will also be donated to dog rescue groups in the area.

Judith said: “I just can’t believe how this has taken off, but it is amazing.

Hakitaks' owner Judith Pike with dogs wearing the new collars.

“Losing Red was devastating, but if if means I can save lots of other dogs then his death has not been in vain.”

Judith will be hosting a launch night of the collars at The Honest Boy pub in Blackfell, Washington, on Tuesday, April 16, from 7pm, for anyone who would like to view them.

Ruby the dog demonstrates the Hakitaks collar with Judith Pike.

Judith Pike shows the close up fastening of the Hakitaks collar which will hopefully save the life of dogs.