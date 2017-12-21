Sunderland woman’s kind heart lives on through the generosity of others in her memory

The legacy of a kind-hearted fundraiser from Wearside lives on after donations were made to two Sunderland special schools in her honour.

After working for 26 years as a barmaid at Farringdon Social Club, Eleanor Mae Sparks devoted her later years to tirelessly raising cash for good causes in her community.

The family of Eleanor Sparks hand over money raised in her memory to Portland School.

On a daily basis Eleanor would be active raising money through raffles from prizes donated by the public and businesses, holding charity events and even getting family friends to run the 13-mile Great North Run in her name.

It is estimated that during her life she helped to raise a six-figure sum for worthy causes.

Sadly, Eleanor, who was once named Fundraiser of the Year at the Echo’s Best of Wearside awards, passed away in June 2016 aged 83.

Her loving son Graham had helped to put on a memorial night to her at Farringdon Sports and Social Club, with assistance from club stewardess Anthea Marie Perry.

The family of Eleanor Sparks hand over money raised in her memory to Sunningdale School.

A staggering £1,738 was raised for Sunningdale School and Portland Academy, two of the places Eleanor had helped to fund-raise for during her life.

A total of £869 was given to each school.

Graham and his sister Eleanor Thompson were on hand to pass on the donations to the schools.

Graham said: “We would like to express our thanks not only to Anthea her staff and members of Farringdon Sports and Social Club for their hard work and generosity but to cousin Lorraine Griffiths and her team at Rubix Management for their contributions.

“None of this of course would have been possible without the love and support of family and friends who attended and those who couldn’t come along but still donated.”