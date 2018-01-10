Sunderland woman raises £26,000 - all in memory of her mum

A Wearside champion fundraiser has topped £26,000 raised for charity in memory of her mum.

Tara Middleton, from Ryhope, made it her aim to back worthy causes after losing her mother Jan Wrightson to cancer in September 2014, just weeks after her wedding day.

Fundraiser of the Year winner Tara Middleton.

Tara won last year’s Best of Wearside Awards Fundraiser of the Year title after holding a series of charity nights. At that time, she had raised £9,109.43 for Macmillan to help other cancer patients in Sunderland.

But her mission to help others has continued since the awards night and has topped £26,000 for worthy causes.

She reflected on her awards win and urged other people to enter this year’s Best of Wearside competition.

“I would definitely encourage people to enter the competition because it’s a great feeling to be recognised for your achievements in making a difference to other people lives.

“It truly was an honour just to be nominated, and I was in complete shock when they announced me as the winner of my category as the competition was very tough.

“Every person who was nominated on the night were all worthy winners for what they had achieved.”

She described the event as “well organised” and added: “Whilst it was very emotional to hear all the stories behind the nominations, it was also a privilege to be in the same room with so many inspirational people from our city.”

Since the awards night, there’s been no let-up in Tara’s amazing efforts to help others.

Jan Wrightson whose daughter Tara Middleton has raised �26,000 in her memory.

She said: “I organised a ‘Hollywood Glam’ charity ball at The Point in June 2017 to mark what would have been my mam’s 60th birthday.”

More than 200 people were there and Tara added: “I raised over £12,000 which was shared between Ambers Law and Macmillan. I have now personally raised over £26,000 in three years in memory of my mam to help others fighting cancer.”

This year’s Best of Wearside Awards have been backed by partner sponsors Gentoo and category sponsors Calsonic Kansei.

There’s plenty of time to get those entries in. You can nominate right up until Wednesday, February 28.

After that, the panel of judges will meet to draw up this year’s shortlist of contenders before the final at Stadium of Light on Thursday, March 15.

To nominate, just send your name, address and telephone number, as well as your email address, if applicable. Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into.

Also send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Send all of that to Lynn Wild by no later than February 28.

Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk or send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA.

The categories:

Local Hero.

Green Champion.

Student of the Year.

Fundraiser of the Year.

Volunteer of the Year.

Sporting Achievement.

Community Group.

Community Champion.

Child of Achievement.

Child of Courage.