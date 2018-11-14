Sunderland woman hurt in suspected hit-and-run in Chester Road returns home from hospital after suffering ‘life-changing’ injuries

A woman seriously hurt in a suspected hit-and-run on a busy Sunderland road is now back at home having suffered ‘life-changing injuries’.

The 26-year-old was airlifted to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary by the Great North Air Ambulance and was in a critical condition with chest injuries following the crash on the A183 Chester Road in Millfield.

Police at the scene of the incident on Chester Road.

Northumbria Police has said the woman, who is from the Durham area, has now been discharged from hospital and has returned home.

However, the force says she has been left with “life-changing injuries” by the collision, which happened two months ago today.

A witness has told police the woman might have been the victim of a theft in the moments before the incident, which happened shortly before 3.30pm on Friday, September 14, close to a branch of Barclays bank.

Police were called after reports stated a pick-up style van had been involved in a crash with a pedestrian.

The truck did not stop at the scene and an investigation was launched to trace it and identify the driver and vehicle.

Three men, aged 44, 21, and 17, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with the inquiry and have been released on bail as investigations continue.

The incident closed the road for several hours as collision investigators collected evidence and statements in the area.

A section of Chester Road was closed off to traffic and pedestrians while Northumbria Police gathered evidence.

In the wake of the collision, Detective Constable Rob Stormont, said the crash had been a “very serious incident.”

He added: “Police believe the collision may have been linked to an alleged theft moments earlier, and officers are keen to receive any fresh information which could shed light on this part of the investigation.

“I would now urge any member of the public who witnessed what happened that Friday afternoon who has not yet spoken to us to come forward.

“We are also keen to speak to anybody who saw a pick-up style van in the area between 3pm and 3.30pm on that day.”

The North East Ambulance Service sent two double-crewed ambulances and a critical care car to the scene as well as calling in support from the Great North Air Ambulance to take the woman to hospital in Newcastle.

Anyone with information which could help the Northumbria Police inquiry is asked to call 101 and quote the log number 673 140918 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.