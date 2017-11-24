Sunderland will always ‘be close to my heart’, says former boss Peter Reid at book signing

Ex-Sunderland manager Peter Reid “cheered up” suffering Black Cats fans as he signed copies of his new autobiography in the city.

The Scouser was at Waterstones book shop, in The Bridges shopping centre, to meet supporters and pen his signature on copies of Cheer Up Peter Reid, which was released recently.

Peter Reid book signing

The 61-year-old had a successful seven-year spell as SAFC boss from 1995 to 2002, taking the club to two 7th-placed finishes in the Premier League, the team’s best performance in the past 60 years.

Scores of Sunderland supporters turned up to the meet the former midfielder, with the book already among the shop’s bestsellers ahead of Christmas.

“I enjoy coming back to Sunderland and it’s always great,” Peter told the Echo.

“It’s fantastic to see friends of mine who live up in the area and I’ll go out with them while I’m here.

Peter Reid book signing

“It’s a city that is close to my heart and it is a football club that is close to my heart too.”

Speaking about his time in charge at first Roker Park and then the Stadium of Light, which Sunderland moved to in 1997, he added: “I’ve got brilliant memories of being here, if I’m honest. I loved it. We had our ups and downs, but it was mostly ups, I have to say, and there was always a fantastic atmosphere.

“It’s always great to visit the city and I’m sure I will be doing so for many years to come too.”

As well as managing Sunderland, Peter has also had stints in charge of Leeds United, Coventry City, the Thai national team and Plymouth Argyle since leaving Wearside in 2002.

Peter Reid book signing

That followed a glittering player career in which he won two league titles, the FA Cup and the Cup Winners’ Cup with Everton after joining the Merseyside club from Bolton Wanderers.

He was also capped by England 13 times, playing in the 1986 World Cup for his country in Mexico.

Cheer Up Peter Reid, in hardback and ebook, is available to buy now.

Peter Reid book signing