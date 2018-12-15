Sunderland weather warning: When will the ice, snow and sleet hit the city?

Weather warnings are in force across the North East as the country prepares to be battered by freezing rain and sleet.

Sunderland is subject to a Yellow warning, issued by the Met Office, for snow and ice across the weekend.

There is also an Amber warning for ice covering the whole of the region, parts of Scotland and the North West. It will come into action at 1pm today.

Temperatures in the city will barely rise above freezing today, so it's important to be prepared for the cold and be aware of how your plans could be impacted.

What is the hourly forecast for Sunderland?

11am: 2°C

The North East is set to face sleet and freezing rain today.

12pm: 2°C

1pm: 2°C

2pm: 2°C

3pm: 2°C

Wrap up warm if you need to go out and be prepared.

4pm: 2°C, 60% chance of rain

5pm: 2°C, 80% chance of rain

6pm: 2°C, 90% chance of rain

7pm: 2°C, 90% chance of rain

The Met Office has issued weather warnings.

8pm: 2°C, 70% chance of sleet

9pm: 2°C, 60% chance of rain

10pm: 3°C, 50% chance of rain

11pm: 4°C, 50% chance of rain

What does the Met Office say?

Further details on the Met Office's yellow and amber warnings for the North East say: "Freezing rain is expected to develop during Saturday, lasting into the early hours of Sunday.

The temperatures will barely rise above freezing.

"This may result in the formation of ice on roads, pavements, trees and other structures.

"Freezing rain is rare in the United Kingdom, but when it does occur impacts can be severe.

"This is due to the fact that it can form very quickly, it can be difficult to see, and is incredibly slippery."

What is a weather warning?

The Met Office is responsible for issuing weather warnings to inform people of the impact caused by severe weather.

Warnings are designed to let people know what sort of weather is in store, and how to prepare.

Yellow and amber warnings represent a range of impact levels and likelihoods.

People are therefore being encouraged to check the warnings carefully to see how they could be affected.

Yellow warnings can be issued when the weather will cause some low level impacts, such as disruption to ravel. Others are issued when the weather could bring much more severe impacts to the majority of people, but the certainty of them happening is lower.

Amber warnings mean there is an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather, which could disrupt your plans. According to the Met Office, this means there is the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property.

You should think about changing your plans and taking action to protect yourself and your property.