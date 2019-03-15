Sunderland weather forecast: Weather warnings in place as winds of up to 50mph hit

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict cloud, sunny spells, light rain and strong winds throughout the day.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind is in place for Sunderland until 3pm today.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see sunny spells throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 8C by 12pm. It will be very blustery, with winds of up to 48mph.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will see a mixture of sunny spells and light rain, with the temperature remaining at 8C throughout.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will see light rain, before easing off for the rest of the night. The temperature will be 6C throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 3C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will see heavy rain throughout the day, with a yellow weather warning for snow also in place from 4am to 9pm tomorrow. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 19 March to Thursday 28 March said: “Tuesday will see some dry weather across central and southern parts of the UK with sunny spells and light winds.

“It will be cloudier and windier in the north and northwest with rain at times. Thereafter, the south remains largely dry with some sunny periods.

“It will remain changeable in the north, with spells of wind and rain, followed by drier, more showery periods.

“The wettest and windiest weather will always be most likely in the northwest. Snow is likely in the north at times, but mainly over the higher ground.”