Sunderland weather forecast: Weather warnings in place as temperatures plummet

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict periods of small sunny spells and cloud.

The temperature will remain cold today, with a Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place until 10am.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see cool conditions with the temperature of 0C only climbing slightly to 2C by lunchtime.

There will be sunny spells throughout the morning, but temperatures will remain cool.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Early afternoon will see some small sunny spells, before the rest of the afternoon becomes overcast. The temperature will reach its peak of 3C by 1pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will become quickly dark, but remain dry. The temperature will remain at 3C throughout the evening and overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day, with a peak temperature of 4C and a minimum temperature of 1C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 22 Jan to Thursday 31 Jan said: “Outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow for many areas on Tuesday with a chance of snow to low levels but the details of this are currently uncertain.

“Strong winds are also possible in the southwest. Showery conditions will follow although some brighter weather is also possible later in the week.

“Thereafter, remaining cold and possibly turning very cold, accentuated by brisk winds which will last through until the end of January. Frontal zones may arrive from the northwest at times bringing spells of rain, sleet and snow.”