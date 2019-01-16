Sunderland weather forecast: This is when temperatures will plummet below freezing

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be mostly bright today, as forecasters predict sunny spells throughout the day.

However, temperatures are set to cool considerably tomorrow, dipping below freezing.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will be mostly bright, with a mixture of sunny spells and cloud and the temperature reaching 7C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will continue to see sunny spells, with the temperature dipping to 6C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature continuing to dip as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will see temperatures plummet, with a daytime temperature of 4C and an overnight temperature of -1C.

Friday to Sunday will see a maximum temperature of 3C, with a minimum temperature of 0C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 19 Jan to Monday 28 Jan said: “Outbreaks of rain, sleet and some snow are likely to move slowly south and eastwards on Saturday, but tending to become lighter and more patchy as it does so.

“Sunday looks generally quiet, with a good deal of dry and bright weather.

“Thereafter, it looks set to remain mainly on the cold side, but also unsettled and sometimes windy, with gales possible in the north.”