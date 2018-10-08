Sunderland weather forecast: This is when temperatures will begin to climb

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be dull today as forecasters predict cloud throughout the day.

However, temperatures will begin to climb this week in Sunderland, reaching highs of 18C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning is set to see cloud, reaching 14C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will continue to be cloudy, but the temperature will climb to a peak of 16C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will continue to be cloudy, with temperatures beginning to slowly dip after 6pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is set to be sunnier, with sunny spells and some cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will see temperatures climb to 17C, with sunny spells and cloud. Saturday will see temperatures rise to 18C.

Looking ahead, there is an increasing chance that the weather towards the end of October will turn more settled as high pressure re-establishes, according to the Met Office. This would bring lighter winds and some sunshine by day but cold nights with frost and fog.