Sunderland weather forecast: This is when snow will hit Sunderland today

The weather in Sunderland is set to be wintry today, as forecasters predict icy conditions, below freezing temperatures and snow.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather in Sunderland is set to be wintry today, as forecasters predict icy conditions, below freezing temperatures and snow

This morning will begin cold, with the temperature of 2C increasing slightly to its peak of 4C by lunchtime.

Light rain and sleet showers are set to hit during the morning, easing by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Early afternoon will be overcast, with light rain set to hit from 2pm onwards, turning to sleet by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Sleet is then set to continue early evening, easing by 6pm. The temperature will remain at 2C throughout, with light snow set to hit between 9pm and 10pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will see light snow early morning, with cloud and sunny spells throughout the day. However, it will remain cool with a maximum temperature of 3C and a minimum temperature of -3C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 5 Feb 2019 to Thursday 14 Feb 2019 said: “Through the middle and end of next week it will be less cold than we have had recently, but still with frost and ice likely overnight.

“Weather fronts will bring bands of rain and hill snow from the north and west, which will tend to peter out as they reach southeastern parts of the UK.

“Between these spells of wet weather there will be drier and brighter periods. The wind will be brisk at times, with gales around exposed coasts and over higher ground.

“Towards the middle of February, it may become more settled with longer spells of drier weather.

“However, northwestern areas are still likely to see rain and probably hill snow at times. Temperatures will be around normal for the time of year, with some overnight frosts.”