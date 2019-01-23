Sunderland weather forecast: This is when snow is set to hit Sunderland as temperatures plummet below freezing

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells throughout the day, alongside below freezing temperatures, icy conditions and frost.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for ice is in place for Sunderland until 11am today, with snow also set to hit Sunderland this week.

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells throughout the day, alongside below freezing temperatures, icy conditions and frost

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see sunny spells throughout the morning, but it will remain cool, with a temperature of -1. This will increase slightly through the morning, reaching 1C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will continue to see sunny spells, with the temperature reaching its peak of 2C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature dipping to -1C by 9pm.

The temperature overnight will be -1C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Snow is set to hit Sunderland in the early hours of tomorrow morning, with sleet forecast from 2am to 3am, before snow hits from 3am to around 5am. The rest of the day will then see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with a maximum temperature of 3C and a minimum temperature of 0C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 27 Jan to Tuesday 5 Feb said:

“Sunday will be cold with a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will arrive on a strong northerly wind, which will ease as the day progresses, and bring some snowfall over exposed northern hills.

“The snow may reach lower levels later in the day, especially across the northern half of the UK.

“Thereafter, the final few days of January and early February are likely to remain rather unsettled with brisk winds, outbreaks of rain and hill snow, as well as some showery interludes in between.

“It will remain cold for most with widespread overnight frosts as well as the risk of ice. Snow remains a possibility to lower levels, particularly in the north.”