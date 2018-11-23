Sunderland weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Sunderland today

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be mostly dull today as forecasters predict cloud, rain and cooler temperatures.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will be cold and overcast, with the temperature reaching its peak of 7C by 12pm. Light rain is set to hit from 10am to around 11am.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Early afternoon will remain cloudy, with the chance of small sunny spells at 3pm. The temperature will remain at 7C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will then become quickly dark, with the temperature slowly dipping as the evening progresses. Light rain is set to hit from 7pm to around 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is set to be slightly warmer, with a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, and a maximum temperature of 8C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Sunday will then see cloud and light showers throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 7C.

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “Many places will be dry on Tuesday with variable, often large amounts of cloud,” according to the Met Office.

“The best of the sunshine is likely in the west, with scattered showers, chiefly affecting the north and east.

“On Wednesday it will probably turn cloudier and windier across the west and southwest, whilst areas further east and northeast turn drier with some hazy sunshine.

“Temperatures are likely to stay below normal on both Tuesday and Wednesday.”