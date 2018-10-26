Sunderland weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Sunderland today

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells, cloud and rain.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler today, with a peak of just 8C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature reaching its peak of 8C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will then see light showers. Rain is set to hit at 12pm until 2pm and then again at 4pm. The temperature will remain at 8C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will then continue to see rain, continuing throughout the evening. The temperature will begin to quickly dip after 6pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is then set to see rain throughout most of the day, with the temperature dipping further to a maximum of just 7C. Temperatures overnight will be 4C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Sunday will then be slightly sunnier and slightly warmer, with a maximum temperature of 9C.

Looking further ahead, the beginning of November is set to see changeable and windy weather, with bands of rain or showers, interspersed with drier, quieter spells, according to the Met Office.

Towards the middle of the month, there are signs that high pressure may become more dominant, bringing more generally settled conditions, but with a greater chance of overnight frost and fog.