Sunderland weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Sunderland

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud.

Temperatures will be cool, with a peak of 14C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning is set to see sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature reaching 13C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will then continue to see sunny spells, with the temperature increasing to its peak of 14C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will become cloudy and remain so throughout the evening. Temperatures will begin to dip as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will be similar, with sunny spells, cloud and a maximum temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The rest of the week is then set to see a mixture of sunny spells, cloud and rain, with temperatures ranging from 9-13C.

Saturday is set to see light showers throughout the afternoon, accompanied by a temperature of 9C.

Looking further ahead, the beginning of November is set to see changeable and windy weather, with bands of rain or showers, interspersed with drier, quieter spells, according to the Met Office.

Towards the middle of the month, there are signs that high pressure may become more dominant, bringing more generally settled conditions, but with a greater chance of overnight frost and fog.