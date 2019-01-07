Sunderland weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit Sunderland today

The weather in Sunderland is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud throughout most of the day, with some light showers.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will be overcast, but the temperature will warmer than of late, reaching its peak of 11C by lunchtime. Light rain is set to hit from 11am and continue into the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Early afternoon will continue to see light rain until around 1pm, when it will then ease and remain mostly cloudy throughout the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will dip to 9C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature beginning to slowly dip after 5pm. The temperature overnight will be 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will be cooler but brighter, with sunny spells throughout the day and a maximum temperature of 7C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “Friday will be cloudy for many, with the best of the brightness in the north.

“It will probably turn more unsettled from the northwest into Saturday, with heavy rain and strong winds followed by showers, and some snow is likely over higher ground in the north.

“Gales will be possible in the north and west, and it will turn colder from the northwest.

“The weather is set to become generally more changeable, with gales at times and bands of rain crossing from the west. Some snow is expected in the north, especially in brighter, showery, colder interludes between weather systems.”