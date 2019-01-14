Sunderland weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit Sunderland as temperatures plummet below freezing

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells, cloud and rain.

Temperatures will cool as the week progresses, dipping to below freezing towards the end of the week.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will be chilly and mostly cloudy, with light showers between 9am and 10am. The temperature will reach its peak of 5C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Early afternoon will then be cloudy, before sunny spells occur late afternoon. The temperature will remain at 5C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature remaining at 5C throughout the evening and overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will see cloud throughout most the day, with a maximum temperature of 9C. Thursday will see temperatures cool considerably, with a minimum temperature of -1C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Friday 18 Jan to Sunday 27 Jan said: “It will be mostly settled for a time on Friday, especially in the east, before thickening cloud and outbreaks of rain, perhaps with some hill snow, try to move eastwards later, with strong winds.

“The rain and hill snow will make further eastward progress on Saturday, perhaps with northeastern areas staying dry.

“Thereafter, it looks set to remain mainly cold, unsettled and sometimes windy, with gales possible in the north.”