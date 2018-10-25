Sunderland weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit Sunderland

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict mostly cloud and some sunny spells.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer than yesterday, with a peak of 13C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning is set to be overcast, with the temperature reaching 12C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will continue to be overcast, with the temperature increasing to its peak of 13C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will see some sunny spells, before becoming cloudy again at around 6pm and remaining so throughout the evening. Temperatures will begin to dip after 5pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of sunny spells, cloud and light showers. Rain is set to hit from 1pm and continue until the early hours of Saturday morning. Maximum temperature of 8C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The weekend is then set to see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud and rain, with temperatures ranging from 8-9C. Sunday is set to see light showers throughout most of the day.

Looking further ahead, the beginning of November is set to see changeable and windy weather, with bands of rain or showers, interspersed with drier, quieter spells, according to the Met Office.

Towards the middle of the month, there are signs that high pressure may become more dominant, bringing more generally settled conditions, but with a greater chance of overnight frost and fog.