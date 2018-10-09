Sunderland weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit Sunderland

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

Although temperatures are on the rise this week in Sunderland, reaching highs of 20C, rain is still set to hit as the week progresses.

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and cloud throughout the day



What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning is set to be dull and cloudy, reaching 15C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon is set to be brighter, with sunny spells and a peak temperature of 16C.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will continue to see sunny spells, before again becoming cloudy. The temperature will begin to slowly dip after 6pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is set to be brighter, with bright sunny skies and a peak temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Thursday will see temperatures climb to 18C, but it will be cloudier than the previous day. There is also the chance of rain at around 1pm on Thursday afternoon.

However, Friday is set to see rain throughout most of the day, with temperatures of 17C.

Looking ahead, there is an increasing chance that the weather towards the end of October will turn more settled as high pressure re-establishes, according to the Met Office. This would bring lighter winds and some sunshine by day but cold nights with frost and fog.