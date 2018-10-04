Sunderland weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit Sunderland

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict cloud and small spells of sunshine throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning is set to see a mixture of cloud and sunny spells, with temperatures reaching 15C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Early afternoon is set to be cloudy, with the temperature increasing slightly to 16C. The sun is set to make an appearance at around 2pm, but light showers are set to hit shortly after.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening be overcast, with temperatures beginning to dip after 7pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is set to see cloud and rain, with showers set to hit from early morning to mid-morning. Temperatures will dip tomorrow, with a maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The rest of this week will see cloudy skies and temperatures ranging between 10-12C. Saturday and Sunday are set to be cloudy and dull throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 12C.

According to the Met Office, the weather in the second half of October looks likely to be on the wet and windy side, though drier and brighter interludes are likely too.

Gales are possible at times, particularly in the northwest.Temperatures will probably be generally colder than average by then, but with some short-lived milder interludes at times.