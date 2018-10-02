Sunderland weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit Sunderland

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning is set to see sunny spells, with temperatures reaching 13C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon is still set to see sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature reaching 14C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will continue to see some sunny spells, with temperatures beginning to dip after 5pm, becoming chillier as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer at 15C, but it is set to be overcast for most of the day. There is also the chance of rain at around 10am.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The rest of this week will see cloudy skies and temperatures ranging between 12-17C. Saturday is set to see rain throughout the day.

According to the Met Office, the weather in the second half of October looks likely to be on the wet and windy side, though drier and brighter interludes are likely too.

Gales are possible at times, particularly in the northwest.Temperatures will probably be generally colder than average by then, but with some short-lived milder interludes at times.