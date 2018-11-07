Sunderland weather forecast: This is when it will rain in Sunderland today as wind and rain ‘vortex’ hits the UK

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud, rain and some small sunny spells.

From today until the end of this week, the UK is set to see heavy rain as a ‘vortex’ of low pressure from the Atlantic brings wet and windy weather.

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud, rain and some small sunny spells

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning is set to see a mixture of light showers and cloud, with the temperature reaching 11C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Early afternoon will see some small sunny spells before then becoming cloudy for the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 12C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Light rain will then hit from around 5pm until 7pm, which is when the temperature will then begin to dip.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is set to see mixture of cloud and sunny spells throughout the day, but will remain dry. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Looking further ahead into next week, “The unsettled weather established through the end of the previous week will still be in place on Sunday, bringing a mixture of sunshine and heavy, blustery showers across the UK,” according to the Met Office.

“More organised bands of rain will spread east at times, accompanied by stronger winds or gales.

“Daytime temperatures will be around normal for the time of year and overnight frosts largely kept at bay.

“This theme is likely to continue through much of the period; with heaviest rainfall and strongest winds expected in western areas, perhaps gales at times.

“Temperatures are expected to remain around normal, with some overnight frosts possible where winds fall light. Beyond mid-November there is low confidence, but probably remaining unsettled at first but an increased chance of quieter spells developing by this point.”