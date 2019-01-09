Sunderland weather forecast: This is when it will rain in Sunderland today

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells, cloud and some light showers.

Temperatures will continue to dip today.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will be chilly and overcast, with the temperature reaching 4C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Early afternoon will see a mixture of small sunny spells and cloud, before light rain hits between 3pm and 4pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 5C by 1pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping after 5pm. The temperature overnight will be 3C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will be mostly overcast throughout the day, with some small sunny spells late afternoon. Maximum temperature of 8C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 13 Jan 2019 to Tuesday 22 Jan 2019 said: “A cloudy, windy day on Sunday, with some light drizzle over western hills and the best of any bright spells in the east.

“Some more prolonged spells of ran are likely in the far north/northwest where there's a risk of gales.

“By Monday it may turn colder and brighter with wintry showers across parts of the northeast.

“There is a trend towards more changeable conditions during next week, with spells of rain followed by colder and showery conditions, possibly turning to snow on northern hills.”