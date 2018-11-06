Sunderland weather forecast: This is when it will rain in Sunderland today

The weather in Sunderland is set to be dull today as forecasters predict cloud and light showers.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather in Sunderland is set to be dull today as forecasters predict cloud and light showers

This morning is set to be overcast, with the temperature reaching 12C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Early afternoon will be overcast before light rain hits from 2pm until 5pm. The temperature will remain at 12C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will continue to be overcast, with the temperature remaining at 12C until late evening.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will see rain throughout most of the day, with light rain from 7am, which will turn into heavy rain from 9am to 11am, before easing into light rain until 2pm.

Light showers will then hit from 4pm to around 6pm.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Looking further ahead, “Following the mild but rather unsettled weather pattern during the first half of November, there is an increasing likelihood of drier conditions becoming established across the British Isles for the last two weeks, and into the start of December,” according to the Met Office.

“Outbreaks of rain look set to become more confined to parts of the north and northwest, and even here tending to ease.

“With longer spells of settled weather developing frost and fog are more likely to form overnight. These could be slow to clear during the daytime, given the time of year.

“A dip in the temperature will also be accompanied by a greater chance of some snow, especially over high ground in the north.”