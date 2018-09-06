Sunderland weather forecast: This is when it’s going to rain in Sunderland today

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and light showers throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and light showers throughout the day

This morning is set to be a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, reaching 14C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Sunny spells and light rain showers will occur throughout the afternoon, with rain set to begin from 2pm to just after 4pm, with a peak temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will be cloudy, before the rain then returns from around 6pm into the late evening. It will turn to heavy rain at around 9pm.

Temperatures will still be around 12/13C before they then begin to cool after 9pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Heavy rain is forecast throughout the day tomorrow, with a maximum temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The rest of this week is set to see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with light showers expected to occur on Saturday afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will range from 16-18C.

According to the Met Office the second half of September is expected to see a good deal of dry and warm weather around the UK.

However, spells of more changeable weather will become increasingly likely as the month progresses.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be above average overall, with some warm days across the south and east at the start of the period, and with the warmer weather spreading further north and west at times.