Sunderland weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Sunderland today

The weather in Sunderland is set to be miserable today as forecasters predict cloud, rain and close to freezing temperatures.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

Rain will turn heavier from 10am until around 1pm, with the temperature reaching its peak of 7C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

After the rain has eased, the rest of the afternoon will remain overcast, with the temperature remaining at 7C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will then become quickly dark, with light rain returning from 6pm until the early hours of Friday morning.The temperature will slowly dip as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Light rain will cease by 8am, with cloud throughout the rest of the day and a maximum temperature of 8C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Saturday and Sunday will then both be mostly overcast, with a maximum temperature of 9C.

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “Many places will be dry early next week, but often with large amounts of cloud around,” according to the Met Office.

“Eastern and perhaps southern parts however may continue to see some showers around initially, with the a few heavier showers possible.

“The west and southwest of the UK will then likely turn more unsettled as we finish November, with these conditions possibly progressing northeastwards.”