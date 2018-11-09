Sunderland weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Sunderland today

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud, sunny spells and heavy rain.

Various parts of the UK are set to see heavy rain this week, as a ‘vortex’ of low pressure from the Atlantic brings wet and windy weather.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning is set to see sunny spells, with the temperature reaching 10C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

The afternoon will be overcast throughout, with the temperature set reach its peak of 11C by 5pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will remain cloudy, with heavy rain set to hit from 8pm onward and continue until the early hours of Saturday morning. The temperature will dip as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is set to see bursts of bright sunshine and sunny spells throughout the day, with light showers forecast between 8pm and 9pm. Maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Looking further ahead into next week, Tuesday in the UK “is expected to bring plenty of dry, breezy weather with some good spells of sunshine,” according to the Met Office.

“Through the end of the week mild, dry weather looks set to extend across many areas with rain confined to the northwest once more.

“Early mist and fog may become more prevalent across south and eastern parts, while windier conditions will reduce this risk in the northwest; overnight frosts in the north more likely.

“These drier than average conditions may continue through the end of the period, with temperatures gradually returning to normal.”