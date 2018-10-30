Sunderland weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Sunderland today

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be miserable today, as forecasters predict low temperatures, cloud and mixture of light and heavy rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see chilly temperatures and some light showers, with the temperature reaching its peak of 8C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Early afternoon will see the rain ease, but it will remain cloudy and overcast throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Light rain will hit at around 5pm, before this turns into heavy rain from 6pm to 8pm, before again becoming lighter.

The temperature will begin to dip as the evening progresses, cooling to 5C by 9pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is set to be slightly warmer and sunnier, with sunny spells forecast throughout the day and a peak temperature of 9C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

According to the Met Office: “Looking further ahead, generally changeable weather is likely to continue, giving further spells of rain particularly across the northwest, with heavy rain spreading to other parts at times.

“Snow is likely at times on northern hills.

“Temperatures will be near normal to rather cold, although it could be locally mild at times. Overnight frosts are likely in drier interludes.”