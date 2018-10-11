Sunderland weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Sunderland today

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine, cloud and rain

This morning is set to be dull, with heavy rain set to hit at around 10am, easing off by lunchtime. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will be brighter, with a mixture of sunny spells and some cloud. The temperature will continue to climb, reaching its peak of 18C by mid-afternoon.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Light showers will then hit from 6pm to around 9pm. The temperature will then begin to slowly dip.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is set to see rain throughout the day, as Storm Callum hits the UK. The temperature will be slightly cooler, but still reasonably warm at around 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Saturday will then see heavy rain throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 19C.

Temperatures will drop considerably on Sunday, with a peak of 13C and a mixture of cloud and sunny spells.

Looking ahead, the predominantly unsettled weather is likely to continue through the latter part of October and into November, with weather systems becoming slow-moving at times, according to the Met Office.