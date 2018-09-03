Sunderland weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Sunderland today

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be dull and rainy today as forecasters predict both cloud and heavy showers throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather in Sunderland this morning will be overcast and warm, with temperatures reaching 16C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Early afternoon will continue to be cloudy, with heavy rain appearing at around 1pm.

This heavy rain is set to continue until around 3pm, when showers will become slightly lighter. Temperatures will begin to dip at this time, as rain continues well into the evening.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

The rain is set to continue throughout the evening into tomorrow morning, becoming heavier at around 8pm. Temperatures will be around 13C, beginning to dip at around 9pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is set to be overcast for most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The rest of this week is set to see a mixture of sunny spells and light showers, with temperatures ranging from 14-18C.

According to the Met Office the second half of September is expected to see a good deal of dry and warm weather around the UK.

However, spells of more changeable weather will become increasingly likely as the month progresses.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be above average overall, with some warm days across the south and east at the start of the period, and with the warmer weather spreading further north and west at times.