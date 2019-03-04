Sunderland weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Sunderland

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with cloud and sunshine throughout most of the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will be mostly cloudy, with the temperature reaching 8C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will then be brighter with a mixture of sunny spells and cloud. The temperature will reach its peak of 9C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will then be clear and dry, with temperature dipping to 5C by 9pm and remaining so throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 3C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will then be cloudy throughout the day, with light rain early afternoon. Maximum temperature of 9C.

A mixture of light and heavy rain will then hit on Wednesday, with a maximum temperature of 11C.



What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 8 March to Sunday 17 March: “A fine day for many on Friday, although there will be some showers in the north and east, these will possibly be wintry on the hills.

“It will probably cloud over from the west later on Friday, with a spell of wet and windy weather spreading to most parts on Saturday, before clearing to sunshine and showers on Sunday.

“Staying unsettled into next week with further showers or longer spells of rain and strong winds at times, with gales in places. It will be turning colder, with any showers turning wintry at times, especially in the north.

“It continues unsettled into the middle of the month, with further spells of wet and windy weather at times, which will be interspersed by brighter, colder and showery interludes.”