Sunderland weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Sunderland

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud throughout the day

This morning will see sunny spells, with the temperature reaching its peak of 7C by 11am.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Sunny spells will continue during the afternoon, with the temperature remaining at 7C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature dipping to 5C by 6pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will be brighter, with sunny spells throughout most of the day. However, the temperature will be slightly cooler, with a peak of 6C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Wednesday will then see heavy rain hit from early morning until around 10am, turning into lighter rain throughout the rest of the day.

Looking ahead, “For the middle part of December there are signs that there will be more frequent periods of dry and colder weather, bringing a greater chance of overnight frost and fog,” according to the Met Office.

“However, for the weeks immediately before and after Christmas, wetter and milder weather will become more likely, with the potential for some windy or even stormy spells, and above average temperatures.

“Any snow associated with these wet spells is likely to be confined to hills in the north.”