Sunderland weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Sunderland

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud and sunny spells throughout the day.

Various parts of the UK are set to see heavy rain this week, as a ‘vortex’ of low pressure from the Atlantic brings wet and windy weather conditions.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning is set to see sunny spells, with the temperature reaching 9C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Early afternoon will then be overcast, with the sun making an appearance at around 3pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 10C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will then remain cloudy and dry, with the temperature dipping from 10pm onward.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is set to be cloudy throughout most of the day, with light rain showers at certain periods through the afternoon. Heavy rain will then hit from 8pm onward. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Looking further ahead into next week, “The unsettled, windy regime looks set to continue through Monday and Tuesday, bringing sunshine and bands of heavy blustery showers.

“From mid-week there will probably be a transition away from the unsettled theme with generally drier conditions becoming established, any rain and stronger winds probably becoming confined to the far northwest.

“Bright or sunny spells are possible but mist and fog could be rather persistent for some, especially in central and southeastern areas.

“Mild or very mild for many and any overnight frosts should be mainly confined to the north.

“A return to more unsettled weather may occur at the very end of next week or into the following weekend.”