Sunderland weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Sunderland

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag, as forecasters predict a mixture of cloud, light showers and some small sunny intervals.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will be overcast and chilly, accompanied by strong winds. The temperature will reach 12C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Light showers are set to hit at around 1pm, with the sun set to make an appearance at 3pm. The temperature will only increase slightly to its peak of 13C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will then be hit by rain again, stopping just after 6pm. The rest of the evening is then set to be clear. Temperatures will have begun to cool by this time, continuing to dip as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is set to see a mixture of sunny intervals and cloud, with a maximum temperature of 13C.

However, heavy rain will hit Sunderland throughout the day on Sunday, with a maximum temperature of 11C. Rain is set to cease early evening, with Monday then seeing the sun return and a peak temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

According to the Met Office, Atlantic weather systems are then likely to continue to arrive from the west through the rest of September, bringing generally wetter conditions.

Strong winds are likely at times with a low risk of gales. Between spells of rain there will be some pleasant sunshine, however it will feel cool during spells of strong winds.