Sunderland weather forecast: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Sunderland today

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine, cloud and rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine, cloud and rain throughout the day

This morning is set to be bright and sunny, with temperatures reaching 10C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon is set to be mostly cloudy, but the temperature will remain at 11C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will be cloudy, with rain hitting from 7pm onward, becoming heavier at 10pm. Temperatures will begin to dip after 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer at 13C, with sunny spells throughout the day.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The rest of this week will see cloudy skies, with rain throughout the day on Saturday. Temperatures will range between 12-16C.

According to the Met Office, the weather in the second half of October looks likely to be on the wet and windy side, though drier and brighter interludes are likely too.

Gales are possible at times, particularly in the northwest.Temperatures will probably be generally colder than average by then, but with some short-lived milder interludes at times.