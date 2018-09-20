Sunderland weather forecast: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Sunderland today

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells, cloud and heavy rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells, cloud and heavy rain

This morning will see some sunny spells, reaching a temperature of 15C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon is set to be overcast, with temperatures climbing slightly to 16C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

A band of heavy rain will hit Sunderland this evening from 5pm onward. However, it will be quite chilly during the evening, with temperatures set to dip to 12C, becoming cooler after around 11pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will again see heavy rain hit Sunderland. However, this will be during early morning and are set to cease by around 9pm. The rest of the day will see some light showers, combined with sunny spells and cloud. Maximum temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Saturday is set to be overcast, with light showers then returning on Sunday. A yellow weather warning is also in place between 9am on Sunday to 9am on Monday.

According to the Met Office, Atlantic weather systems are then likely to continue to arrive from the west through the rest of September, bringing generally wetter conditions.

Strong winds are likely at times with a low risk of gales. Between spells of rain there will be some pleasant sunshine, however it will feel cool during spells of strong winds.