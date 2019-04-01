Sunderland weather forecast: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Sunderland

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict cloud and sunny spells throughout most of the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see a mixture of sunshine and cloud. The temperature will reach 7C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will be mostly sunny, with some cloud from 3pm onwards. The temperature will continue to climb, reaching its peak of 10C by 4pm.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will be clear and dry. The temperature will be 9C throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 5C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will then see a mixture of light and heavy rain throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 8C. Wednesday will also see heavy rain throughout the day.



What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 5 April to Sunday 14 April said: “It will be mostly settled at first, with temperatures recovering to near normal, although some showers will continue in the west.

“Over next weekend, more changeable weather is likely for many, with a risk of gales in exposure.

“It will stay unsettled into the new working week, with areas of rain and showers affecting the UK, these possibly wintry at times over higher ground in the north.

“Thereafter, it will probably become more settled across the UK, with drier and brighter conditions more likely overall, especially in north and northwestern parts of the UK.”