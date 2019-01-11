Sunderland weather forecast: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Sunderland

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be bright today, as forecasters predict sunny spells throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will begin chilly but with sunny spells as the morning progresses. The temperature will reach its peak of 7C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon Sunderland will continue to see sunny spells, with the temperature remaining at 7C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature remaining at 7C throughout the evening and overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 8C.

Light rain will hit from 2am to 4am, with heavy rain also expected in the evening between 8pm and 11pm.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 15 January to Thursday 24 January said: “Cloudy, breezy and mild on Tuesday with rain becoming more persistent in the northwest, before spreading to all areas overnight.

“Following this, Wednesday will see a colder day with sunny spells and wintry showers in the north, where winds will be strong and blustery with a risk of gales.

“Thereafter, it is likely to remain unsettled with further showers or longer spells of rain and a risk of snow over northern hills, but occasionally to lower levels here too.”