Sunderland weather forecast: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Sunderland

The weather in Sunderland is set to be dull today as forecasters predict cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning is set to be cloudy, with temperatures reaching 11C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Cloud will continue this afternoon, with the temperature climbing to 15C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will be overcast, with temperatures becoming chillier as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will be slightly sunnier, with sunny spells throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The rest of this week will see cloudy skies and temperatures ranging between 10-17C. Friday is set to see rain throughout the day, becoming heavier at 7am and 10pm. Saturday is also set to see rain throughout most of the day, with temperatures dropping to 10C.

According to the Met Office, the weather in the second half of October looks likely to be on the wet and windy side, though drier and brighter interludes are likely too.

Gales are possible at times, particularly in the northwest.Temperatures will probably be generally colder than average by then, but with some short-lived milder interludes at times.