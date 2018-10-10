Sunderland weather forecast: This is how warm it will be in Sunderland today

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be bright and sunny, as forecasters predict sunshine and warm temperatures throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning is set to be bright and sunny, reaching 14C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Bright skies will continue this afternoon and the temperature will continue to climb, reaching its peak of 16C by early afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will continue to be sunny and warm, with the temperature only beginning to slowly dip after around 7pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is set to be slightly warmer at 17C, but it will be less sunny, with a mixture of cloud and some sunny spells.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Rain is then set to hit Sunderland on Friday, with temperatures of 17C. Saturday will also see some light showers throughout the day, accompanied by temperatures of 19C.

Looking ahead, there is an increasing chance that the weather towards the end of October will turn more settled as high pressure re-establishes, according to the Met Office. This would bring lighter winds and some sunshine by day but cold nights with frost and fog.