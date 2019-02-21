Sunderland weather forecast: This is how hot it will be in Sunderland as temperatures continue to rise

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to bea mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud and sunshine throughout most of the day.

However, temperatures will continue to climb over the next few days, with this weekend set to see unusually mild weather.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud with the temperature reaching 13C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will then be brighter, with the temperature increasing to 14C and remaining so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Late afternoon and early evening will continue to be sunny, with the temperature dipping to 9C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will be cloudier, but late afternoon will see some bright sunshine. Maximum temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office outlook for Monday 25 February to Wednesday 6 March said: “Monday and Tuesday will be largely fine and mild with some sunshine, although northwest Scotland could be cloudier with rain and strong winds at times.

“England and Wales will see some early mist and fog, but this will clear many places through the morning.

“The largely dry, sunny and mild conditions are likely to continue until the end of February, although rain and strong winds will affect the northwest at times.

“Temperatures may gradually become closer to normal. Any spells of rain will tend to weaken as they move southeast, just bringing cloudier skies.

“Overnight frosts are still possible with mist and fog patches too.

“By early March we are more likely to see Atlantic fronts crossing the whole of the UK bringing stronger winds and rain at times.”